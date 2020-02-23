|
Craig Stephen Fortune, Sr. (also called Steve by friends and Stevie by family) passed away February 13, 2020 at age 59, after bravely battling a brainstem tumor. The long time resident of Hampton, VA was born January 3, 1961, in Caroline County, VA to Everett and Adele Fortune.
He graduated from Caroline High School in 1979 and entered the U.S. Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force, he developed a talent for creative garden designs and ultimately owned and operated his own lawn care and landscape business. In addition to creative landscaping, Steve loved current events, discussing breaking news stories, golfing, watching sports, especially basketball, and meeting people. He never met a stranger and was a friend to the end. Steve was the ideal dad and husband and he loved his family.
Steve, is survived by his wife, Angela D. Fortune and their sons, Craig S. Fortune, Jr. and wife Shaina and grandchildren, Christian and Cassidy of El Paso, TX., Joshua D. Fortune of Randers Denmark; his parents and siblings, Everette Jr., Timothy, Jeffrey, Pamela and Jennifer.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen St, Hampton VA 23669. A funeral service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Freedom Life Church: 2200 Coliseum Dr., Hampton, VA 23666, visitation and viewing is prior to the home going ceremony beginning at 9:30AM.
Interment at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk VA will follow the Home Going Ceremony.
Expressions of sympathy may include a tax deductible donation to Johns Hopkins University Gifts, Department of Neurology c/o Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 550 North Broadway, Suite 731, Suite Baltimore, MD 21205.Checks should indicate "Brain cancer research in memory of Craig S. Fortune, Sr." on the memo line. Credit card gifts can be made securely online at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/neuro. Select "other" and type: brain cancer research, state the gift is in memory of Craig S. Fortune, Sr.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 23, 2020