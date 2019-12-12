Home

Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
(410) 992-9090
Cristi Jolly

Cristi Jolly Obituary
Cristi Marie Jolly passed into eternal rest on December 4, 2019. She was born on August 9,1982.

She is cherished in memory by her husband Khwan Jolly, son Austin Jolly and daughter Kayla Jolly. Parents, Robert and Cindy Haspel, sister Ashley, her nephew and grandmother.

A private Homegoing service and burial will be in Maryland on Friday, December 13, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Fountain Baptist Church, 2200 Bay Avenue, Hampton, VA 23661 C/O Reverend Doctor Verna Watkins.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 12, 2019
