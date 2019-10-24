|
Crystal Daniel, of Virginia Beach, passed away October 16, 2019 at Norfolk Sentara Heart Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Crystal was an affiliate of Navy Exchange Service Command where she worked to help support the U.S. Navy sailors and families. Crystal loved going to the beach and being with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Sheena Frost, Alvin Daniel and Adrian Daniel; seven grandchildren, Journey, Carter, Darrien, Tia, Chase, Amari and Adriana; special friend, Alvin Daniel Sr.; mother, Barbara Cooke and six siblings.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 791 Mt. Zion Road, Church View, Virginia, with a reception to follow at Mt. Zion Annex. The family will be accepting flowers without stands. Services under the direction of J.K. Redmond Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 24, 2019