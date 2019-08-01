|
|
Mrs. Crystal Epps Fuller, 68, answered the Master's call on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Middlesex County, Virginia. A graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are to assemble at the cemetery by 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Mrs. Fuller may be viewed from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, with the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated Omega Omega rites being rendered, in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 1, 2019