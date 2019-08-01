Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Crystal Fuller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crystal Epps Fuller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Crystal Epps Fuller Obituary
Mrs. Crystal Epps Fuller, 68, answered the Master's call on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Middlesex County, Virginia. A graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are to assemble at the cemetery by 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Mrs. Fuller may be viewed from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, with the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated Omega Omega rites being rendered, in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Crystal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now