O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
Curnita D. Johnson Obituary
Curnita D. Johnson, 53, departed this life on January 5, 2020. She was a special person to her family and friends. Curnita motivated her husband and he attributes his military success to her love and support. Upon the first time she met her husband, James, it was love at first site, and after that they were inseparable. She was a loving mother to their daughter Shavone and would have given her the world if she could. They will cherish the time that they spent together to the end of time. Curnita was a graduate of Bethel High School Class of 84. After graduating high school, she attended Christopher Newport College and received a Bachelor's Degree in marketing in 1988.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until hour of the service on Thursday.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 14, 2020
