|
|
Curtey W. Barnes departed this life on February 19, 2019. He was the son of the late Winston and Lucille Barnes. On January 1, 1981, he retired as 1st SGT (U.S. Army). Curtey is survived by his wife, Leola A. Barnes; daughters, Curnita Johnson, Phyllis Donahue; granddaughter, Shavone Johnson; 4 sisters, 3 brothers, a host of other relative and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 24, 2019