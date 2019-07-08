Sergeant First Class, Retired, Curtis D. Henderson, of Gloucester County, age 81, died July 5, 2019, following a long battle with congested heart failure, Alzheimer's and other health issues from the Vietnam era. A United States Army Veteran having served his country two tours in Vietnam, three tours in Korea along with two tours in Germany, with dignity and love for 21 ½ years receiving numerous medals including the Bronze Star with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with palm, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with 1 Oakleaf Cluster. Mr. Henderson enjoyed natural surroundings while camping, fishing, and small game hunting. Also an avid gardener and landscaper. He was a member of White Marsh Baptist Church. Parents, Allen B., and Clara C. Henderson, grandson Christopher Dewey Henderson preceded him in death. Survived by immediate family, wife of 58 years, Lois C. Henderson, three sons, Curtis D. Henderson, Jr., John D. Henderson, Mark D. Henderson, grandson, Brian Henderson, granddaughter, Nicole Henderson, brother, Hilton D. Henderson, two sisters, Carolyn Rose and Shirley Hollyfield. The family will receive friends, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home, followed by interment with full military honors in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Our family would like to extend a special thank you to Grace Hospice, Dr. Brian Doeren, CNA Shameka, Patricia Fischer, RN, CNA caregivers, Leora Jean Hall, Gayle Hudgins, Karon Jackowski, Patricia J. McCoy for the excellent care and compassion provided to us, Bay Aging for getting into Veterans Direct Program. Please visit www.hoggfh.com and sign our online guest book. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home Published in Daily Press on July 8, 2019