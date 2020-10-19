1/1
Curtis E. Rakes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis E. Rakes passed away on October 16, 2020. Curtis was a proud alumni of the Hampton High School Class of 1958. During his Crabber days he was a star pitcher, trombone player, and is where he met the love of his life and wife of 59 years, Anne.

Curtis dedicated his entire life to providing for his family, working for the Army Air Force Exchange Service for many years then later managing the Hampton Yacht Club.

He was an avid member of the Hampton Gold Association (where he proudly shot a Hole- In-One) and enjoyed "shooting the breeze" at Hardee's in the morning surrounded by his buddies. He was an active member of Liberty Baptist Church where he ushered and had many great friends.

Curtis was a wonderful husband, father, brother, Poppie, and friend. He is preceded in death by his wife, Anne Routten Rakes, parents Charles Rakes and Mildred Chandler Ellicott.

He is survived and missed dearly by his sons Curtis Edmund Rakes Jr. (Susanne),Michael Steven Rakes (Valerie), Christopher Marshall Rakes ; daughter Taralyn Warren Rowe (Eric); sister Sandra Rakes Midkiff; grandchildren Shawn Rakes, Steven Rakes, David Cooper, Michaela Cooper, Bethany Cooper, Madilyn Rowe, Emily Rowe, and his many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 5-6:30PM at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 PM, Wednesday, October 21,2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved