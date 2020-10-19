Curtis E. Rakes passed away on October 16, 2020. Curtis was a proud alumni of the Hampton High School Class of 1958. During his Crabber days he was a star pitcher, trombone player, and is where he met the love of his life and wife of 59 years, Anne.
Curtis dedicated his entire life to providing for his family, working for the Army Air Force Exchange Service for many years then later managing the Hampton Yacht Club.
He was an avid member of the Hampton Gold Association (where he proudly shot a Hole- In-One) and enjoyed "shooting the breeze" at Hardee's in the morning surrounded by his buddies. He was an active member of Liberty Baptist Church where he ushered and had many great friends.
Curtis was a wonderful husband, father, brother, Poppie, and friend. He is preceded in death by his wife, Anne Routten Rakes, parents Charles Rakes and Mildred Chandler Ellicott.
He is survived and missed dearly by his sons Curtis Edmund Rakes Jr. (Susanne),Michael Steven Rakes (Valerie), Christopher Marshall Rakes ; daughter Taralyn Warren Rowe (Eric); sister Sandra Rakes Midkiff; grandchildren Shawn Rakes, Steven Rakes, David Cooper, Michaela Cooper, Bethany Cooper, Madilyn Rowe, Emily Rowe, and his many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 5-6:30PM at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 PM, Wednesday, October 21,2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society
.