Curtis James Winston Sr., 98, passed away on November 10, 2019. Burial with military honors will be held at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery 5310 Milners Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday November 23, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666 with a reception to follow. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2019