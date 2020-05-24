Curtis W. Brunson, 98 of Hampton, VA departed this life Saturday May 9, 2020. Born April 30, 1922 to the late Anita Brunson and IRA Manning in Richmond, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Brunson and his sister, Denise Turner.
He was a WW II Veteran. He worked as a coin-operated (Jukebox) Technician hence his love for music. and the nickname Jukebox man.
He was a amateur coin collector. He sometimes worshipped at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses.
He is survived by his daughter, Arnetta Chavers (Hilario) of San Antonio, TX. ; sister, Linda Turner of NYC, Cheryl Turner of Hpt. VA; brothers, Herbert Turner (Carleisa), Bruce Turner (Shirley) and Timmy Musawwir (Blanquita) all of Hpt, VA; 3 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held on Monday, May 25th from 12 to 5 p.m and a private family service will be held on Tuesday, May 26th at 11. am, with a livestream broadcast available at www.smithbrothersfh.com
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.