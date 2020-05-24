Curtis W. Brunson
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis W. Brunson, 98 of Hampton, VA departed this life Saturday May 9, 2020. Born April 30, 1922 to the late Anita Brunson and IRA Manning in Richmond, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Brunson and his sister, Denise Turner.

He was a WW II Veteran. He worked as a coin-operated (Jukebox) Technician hence his love for music. and the nickname Jukebox man.

He was a amateur coin collector. He sometimes worshipped at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses.

He is survived by his daughter, Arnetta Chavers (Hilario) of San Antonio, TX. ; sister, Linda Turner of NYC, Cheryl Turner of Hpt. VA; brothers, Herbert Turner (Carleisa), Bruce Turner (Shirley) and Timmy Musawwir (Blanquita) all of Hpt, VA; 3 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held on Monday, May 25th from 12 to 5 p.m and a private family service will be held on Tuesday, May 26th at 11. am, with a livestream broadcast available at www.smithbrothersfh.com

Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Service
11:00 AM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved