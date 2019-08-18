|
On August 14, 2019, Cynthia Arnella (Dowden) Twitero passed from Earth's bonds into the eternal Kingdom of Christ Jesus our Lord. She bravely fought cancer for fifteen years and successfully battled her way to remission three times out of four. Not a bad record!
Cindy was born on August 2, 1954 in Elizabeth, Louisiana to loving parents Malcolm Dean Dowden, Sr. and Joyce Evelyn (Beebe) Dowden (better known as "Sugar" to her close friends and family). She met her future husband, David Theodore Twitero while participating alongside him in a joint Brave Shield exercise at Fort Polk, Louisiana in July of 1974. They wed in holy matrimony on December 20, 1975 at Walnut Hill United Pentecostal Church, nestled in the pine woods of Slagle, Louisiana. She gave birth to their son Jonathon on November 3, 1977 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and their daughter Holly on May 20, 1981 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The family made their home at several domestic and foreign posts, including Seoul, South Korea, before finally settling in Newport News, Virginia upon David's retirement from military service.
Cindy possessed a keen talent and an insatiable passion for educating children. She relished teaching Title One First Step at Denbigh Early Childhood Center from 2003-2013, winning the Para Educator of the Year award in 2010. She also taught Sunday School at every church she ever attended, beginning in her teenage years and carrying on into her fifties. Ever an avid reader, she enjoyed working part-time at a bookstore in her spare time to share her love of reading with others.
Cindy is preceded in death by her father, Malcolm Dean Dowden Sr. of Slagle, Louisiana. Her survivors include her mother, Joyce Evelyn Dowden, sister Cheryl Ann (Dowden) Pollock, and brother Malcolm Dean (Macky) Dowden Jr., residents of Slagle, Louisiana, as well as son Jonathon David Twitero of Newport News, Virginia, daughter Holly Anna (Twitero) Mathieu, and son-in-law Andre Mathieu, both of Chesapeake, Virginia. She deeply cherished her grandchildren, Elijah Cole Baker and Adelynn Ruth Mathieu, and will faithfully watch over them as well as her newest grandson whom we expect in October of this year. She also leaves behind treasured cousins, nieces and nephews, and countless friends and acquaintances all over the world.
On behalf of the family, we wish to extend our boundless thanks and appreciation to the medical professionals and staff of Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. Every person on deck treated us like family and showed nothing but loving kindness and compassion during our many years of treatments and hospital stays.
Funeral Homegoing services will be officiated by our beloved Pastor and close family friend of 40 years, Reverend Jack Cunningham, and will take place on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Bible World Apostolic Church located at 600 Happy Acres Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, 23323. The family will host an open viewing from 5:30-7:00 PM, to be immediately followed by a homegoing service at 7:00. Interment will occur at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans' Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia at a date and time to be announced by the family once arrangements are finalized.
Should you wish to honor Cindy's memory in a personal way, flowers are always welcome, as are memorial contributions to the Children's Ministry or Music Ministry of Bible World Apostolic Church.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 18, 2019