Cynthia Gardner Kidwell, a long time Yorktown resident and former teacher in York County public schools, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the age of 79. She was born June 1, 1941 in Wellsville, New York to Raymond Edward Gardner and Mary Helen (McFetridge) Gardner. While attending The Western College for Women in Oxford, Ohio, from which she graduated in 1963 with a BA in History, she met Marion Earl Kidwell, who had graduated from Miami University in Oxford with a degree in mathematics. The pair married on June 14, 1963 at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, Texas where Marion was completing Missile Launch Officer training. From there they moved from Vandenberg AFB in California and then to SAC Headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, where they had two children. Marion's career took the family to Spain, Germany, and then back to southern California before the family settled in Yorktown, Virginia where Marion continued his career with the City of Newport News and the NASA Langley Visitors Center. Cynthia attended Christopher Newport College to earn her teaching credentials with an endorsement in Special Education. She taught at Mount Vernon and Waller Mill elementary schools and was always deeply gratified when students contacted her later in life to share what a difference she made in their lives. Cynthia is survived by a daughter Melissa (Jeff) Chamberlain of Princeton, New Jersey and their sons William and Andrew and by her son Eric (Amy) Kidwell of Orlando, Florida and their four children Forrest, Alyssa, Elizabeth, and Dawson. She is also survived by a brother Philip Gardner of Charleston, South Carolina. A memorial service was held for immediate family in Winter Garden, Florida.



