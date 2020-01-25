|
Cynthia L. Johnston, age 66, of Williamsburg, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her home after a lengthy illness. Cindy was born on March 7, 1953 in South Bend, IN to the late John L. and Rhea Hyink Johnston.
Cindy was a graduate of Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, VA. After graduation, she relocated to the Williamsburg-Newport News area, where she spent the remainder of her life.
Cindy started her career at Busch Gardens in the Operations area before moving on to the Williamsburg Hotel Motel Association. From there, she held several managerial positions at Colonial Williamsburg before concluding her career in the employ of the Patrick Henry Inn. She was an early retiree from the work force due to her illness.
During her career, Cindy became active in the Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce, including holding a position on the Board of Directors and serving as Chair for one of the Annual Dinners. She is survived by her brother, David Johnston (Lynn) and her nephew Benjamin.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 2:00-4:00pm at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Riverside Foundation, 701 Town Center Drive, Suite 1000, Newport News, VA 23606 www.riversideonline.com/foundation or to the .
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 25 to Mar. 14, 2020