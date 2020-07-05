1/1
Cynthia Leonard Blanchard
1958 - 2020
Cynthia Leonard Blanchard surrounded by her family peacefully went to be with the Lord June 28, 2020 in South Carolina at the age of 62. Cindy was born June 10, 1958 in Winston Salem, NC where she was raised most of her life as an army brat. She was a member of Woodland Baptist Church in Winston Salem. She was a successful mortgage banker in Newport News, VA where she raised her four boys together. She loved unconditionally and lived a life full of passion. Cindy was a loving mother to her four boys who were her world and seven grandchildren that she adored. She was preceded in death by her father David "Dutch" Keith Leonard. Left to cherish her memory is her mother Barbara Jerusha Delong, sons, David Jon Lineberry Jr., Jeffery Keith Lineberry, Matthew Allen Blanchard, and Ryan Elijah Blanchard, grandchildren, Skylar, DJ, Michaela, Jeffery "JJ", Aiden, Van, and Curren, daughter in laws, Hope Lineberry and Lanie Blanchard, siblings, Debbie Bland (Jesse) and Bobby Leonard (Linda).

Please join us to celebrate Cindy's life at 3 pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home 11144 Warwick Blvd. Newport News, VA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in her honor to McCall Hospice House in South Carolina or a hospice center in your community.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
