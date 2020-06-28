Cynthia Marie Keep Childrey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Marie Keep Childrey, 56, of Lanexa VA, passed away after an extended illness on June 5, 2020. Cynthia was born in Portsmouth, VA but grew up in Elmira, New York. After returning to Virginia, she worked as a waitress at the Fox Hunter Grill and lived at Ed Allen's Campground.

She was a loving grandmother, mother, daughter and sister. Cynthia was a free spirit and was loved by many and she loved everybody. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Keep and sister, Mary McNeeley.

Cynthia is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, James Childrey; son, Joshua Opper (Chelsea); granddaughters, Colson and Kaylen; mother, Shirley Keep; four siblings, Elaine Goldfarb (Steve), Sylvia Black (Duane), Richard Mahoney (Susie) and Patricia Keep. She is also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of her life will begin 1PM Saturday, July 11th at Ed Allen's Campground, Lanexa, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Ed Allen's Campground
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved