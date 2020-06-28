Cynthia Marie Keep Childrey, 56, of Lanexa VA, passed away after an extended illness on June 5, 2020. Cynthia was born in Portsmouth, VA but grew up in Elmira, New York. After returning to Virginia, she worked as a waitress at the Fox Hunter Grill and lived at Ed Allen's Campground.
She was a loving grandmother, mother, daughter and sister. Cynthia was a free spirit and was loved by many and she loved everybody. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Keep and sister, Mary McNeeley.
Cynthia is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, James Childrey; son, Joshua Opper (Chelsea); granddaughters, Colson and Kaylen; mother, Shirley Keep; four siblings, Elaine Goldfarb (Steve), Sylvia Black (Duane), Richard Mahoney (Susie) and Patricia Keep. She is also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of her life will begin 1PM Saturday, July 11th at Ed Allen's Campground, Lanexa, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
She was a loving grandmother, mother, daughter and sister. Cynthia was a free spirit and was loved by many and she loved everybody. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Keep and sister, Mary McNeeley.
Cynthia is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, James Childrey; son, Joshua Opper (Chelsea); granddaughters, Colson and Kaylen; mother, Shirley Keep; four siblings, Elaine Goldfarb (Steve), Sylvia Black (Duane), Richard Mahoney (Susie) and Patricia Keep. She is also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of her life will begin 1PM Saturday, July 11th at Ed Allen's Campground, Lanexa, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.