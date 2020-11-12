Dadie Louise Hopson Diggs, wife of the late George Albert Congo Diggs. Born August 10, 1938, in Hampton, Virginia, transitioned peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Visitation and viewing will be on Monday November 16, from noon until 6pm at the Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th Street, Newport News, Virginia. There will be a memorial graveside service at 12pm, Tuesday, November 17, at the Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, Virginia.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 12, 2020.