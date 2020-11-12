1/1
Dadie Louise Hopson Diggs
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dadie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dadie Louise Hopson Diggs, wife of the late George Albert Congo Diggs. Born August 10, 1938, in Hampton, Virginia, transitioned peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Visitation and viewing will be on Monday November 16, from noon until 6pm at the Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th Street, Newport News, Virginia. There will be a memorial graveside service at 12pm, Tuesday, November 17, at the Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, Virginia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved