Viewing
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Daisey L. Taylor Obituary
Daisey L. Taylor, longtime resident of Newport News, VA, transitioned from her old home on this earth to her new home in paradise on March 23, 2020. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m., Friday, March 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wellons Street Church of God, Women's Ministry, 467 Wellon Street, Suffolk, VA 23434, in memory of Ms. Taylor. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 26, 2020
