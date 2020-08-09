1/
Dale Allen Dorneman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Allen Dorneman (66) entered eternal life on July 25th after bravely battling COVID-19. Dale worked in finance and collections for Crestar (now SunTrust) Bank, Auto Credit of VA, Quadros & Swanson, LLC, and Langley Federal Credit Union before relocating to Texas in 2013, where he continued to excel in the same industry. He was an Army veteran and loved his God, family, and Country. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Gerry Dorneman. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Karen; son, Ryan; brothers Bill, Jr. and Ross (Jo Anne); stepsons Matthew (Heather) and Joshua (Monica); four grandchildren who loved him dearly: Joshua, Kaitlynn, Bentley, and Hailey - and many other loving family members in VA and PA

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 8, 2020
So very sorry for everyone’s loss! I know Dale will be dearly missed by all. Each of you are in my thoughts and prayers Love to you all
Cindy Jones
Friend
August 8, 2020
To the family: I worked with Dale at Quadros & Swanson. He was so much fun, what a great sense of humor! And he also worked hard and was very good at his job - a person I sought for counsel when questions came up. Sorry to hear about his passing
Parri James
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved