Dale Allen Dorneman (66) entered eternal life on July 25th after bravely battling COVID-19. Dale worked in finance and collections for Crestar (now SunTrust) Bank, Auto Credit of VA, Quadros & Swanson, LLC, and Langley Federal Credit Union before relocating to Texas in 2013, where he continued to excel in the same industry. He was an Army veteran and loved his God, family, and Country. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Gerry Dorneman. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Karen; son, Ryan; brothers Bill, Jr. and Ross (Jo Anne); stepsons Matthew (Heather) and Joshua (Monica); four grandchildren who loved him dearly: Joshua, Kaitlynn, Bentley, and Hailey - and many other loving family members in VA and PA



