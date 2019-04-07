Leicester, NC – After a long battle with dementia and heart disease, we lost a loving, kind spirit. Commander Dallas Divelbiss (Ret.), 87, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the John F. Keever Solace Center. Even near the end, his quick wit and smile blessed those around him. Dallas was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Louise. We would like to wish a very special Thank You to his daughter, Carol Karn and husband Gilbert for putting their life on hold to care for Dad over the last four years in their home in Leicester, NC. He also leaves behind daughters Linda Theiss of Chesapeake Beach, MD, and Debi Linehan of Virginia Beach, VA; and son, Dallas (Rick) Divelbiss of Gloucester, VA; seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and two great, great-grandchildren. He retired from the US Navy following 21 years of service, working his was from sailor to Commander in the Submarine units. His service included time during the Korean Conflict, as well as two tours of duty in Vietnam as Commander of a Mobile Riverine Patrol. Dallas graduated from William Jewel College with a BS in Business Administration, from the University of Washington with a BS in Oceanography, and obtained his Masters in International Affairs from George Washington University. He was a Deacon of Thalia Lynn Baptist Church, and had received many awards for service as a member of the Wards Corner Lion's Club, where he served in numerous capacities, including Past President. A Celebration of Life service will take place at 6:00 PM Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Thalia Lynn Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, VA. The family will be at the church one hour prior to the service, as well as receive friends following the service at the church. The family will also be at the Karn residence in Leicester, NC accepting visitors at various times. The family would like to offer their sincere appreciation to the staff and caregivers of the VA In Home Care, CarePartners In Home Care and at the Solace Center. They would also like to offer a heartfelt Thank You to India Dombach of Home Care Free for the love and attention she showed Dallas as his caregiver. Ander-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Divelbiss' family. To sign Mr. Divelbiss' guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary