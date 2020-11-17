Colonel Dallas Ralph Hanna (Ret.) passed away on November 16, 2020. He was born August 14, 1938 in Salem, Ohio to parents Dallas Jay and Mary Narcissa (Collins) Hanna.
He graduated from Salem High School, Class of'56, and went on to get his undergraduate degree from Ohio Wesleyan University. He received his Master's degree from Central Michigan University and was a graduate of Air War College.
Ralph was a highly decorated career Fighter Pilot in the United States Air Force. He was involved in both the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War and held two FIS command positions, retiring as a Colonel. Throughout his career, he flew the F-102, the F-4, the F-15, the F-106 and the T-33 but one of his favorites was the A-1 Skyraider. Vietnam was his last chance to fly that prop airplane like they flew in WWII. That was the type of plane he 'practiced' on at Uncle Byron's farm as a boy. The Air Force used the A-1 to rescue downed aircrews by escorting the helicopter and providing divesting firepower at the same time to control the battlefield until the shoulder fire came along. Flying that plane, Ralph became part of the biggest rescue mission in the Vietnam War.
He was stationed everywhere from Goose Bay, Labrador to Colorado Springs, Colorado to Keflavik, Iceland. He met Lou, the love of his life, while stationed at Castle Air Force Base in California. They carried on a courtship between Denver and California and were married at the mid-point of his Southeast Asia tour, but that's another story...
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Lou; his two daughters, Nikki and Jenny; his son-in-law, Glen; and his two granddaughters, Hanna and Marissa.
Condolences are being accepted in compliance with COVID precautions at The Vineyards Clubhouse on Wednesday, November 18 from 2:00-6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
