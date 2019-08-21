|
|
Dallas W. Miller, 90, of Newport News, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 17, 2019 at the Mennowood Retirement Community.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24 at 10 a.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home in Newport News.
Dallas will be remembered by loving family and friends for his keen sense of humor, his uncanny ability to repair anything mechanical, and his love and devotion to family, community, and country.
Born on June 30, 1929, in Sampson County, North Carolina, Dallas was the son of Ethel King Miller and Henry L. Miller. He moved to Newport News in his youth, where he graduated from Warwick High School before joining the U.S. Air Force.
Throughout his career Dallas served the United States during assignments in Virginia, Wyoming, Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Mississippi, California, and Morocco, working as a master electrician on sensitive military technologies and ballistic missiles. He retired as a Senior Master Sergeant in 1969. Dallas returned home to work for the Newport News Public Schools in the audiovisual maintenance department, enhancing educational opportunities for thousands of students before his retirement in 1990.
He committed the remainder of his life to volunteering for the betterment of his community, serving as an Elections Officer for local, state and national elections; working on a wide range of projects with the Senior Volunteer Program of the Virginia Peninsula; and devoting thousands of hours to the Newport News Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association and the Community Education and Outreach Center. Dallas also enjoyed socializing with friends and square dancing, having served several terms as president of the Swinging Squares square dance club.
Dallas was preceded in death by his mother and father; his daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) Miller Gipson; and his sister, Patsy M. Freeman. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Jean Miller, and her children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter, who were very special to Dallas; his daughter, Ivy Miller Nilluka, and her husband Michael Nilluka; his sister, Sue Dearnley, and her husband Ted; his grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Keith and Marie Gipson; his grandson and granddaughter-in-law Neil and Keira Gipson, and great-grandson Isaac Gipson; his grandson and granddaughter-in-law Adam and Jane Bear, and great-granddaughters Artemis and Evangeline Bear; his granddaughter and grandson-in-law Lauren and Alex Pettee; and his many loving nieces and nephews and their families.
Dallas' family extend deepest thanks to Donna O'Hara, advisor and special friend; the caring staff at Mennowood Retirement Community; and Hospice Community Care for the excellent care Dallas received.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish to honor Dallas' memory consider a contribution to the Newport News Police Department's Dallas Miller Scholarship Fund. Donations may be sent to: Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, c/o Newport News Police Department, 9710 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, 23605. Checks may be made out to Dallas Miller Scholarship Fund.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 21, 2019