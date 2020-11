On Saturday October 24th, 2020 our beloved Damien Alexander Mullins, a loving son, brother and father of one daughter, went to be with the Lord at the age of 31.A viewing will be held Tuesday November 3rd from 2pm to 6pm at the funeral home. A celebration of his life service will be held at the funeral home and live streamed at 11am on Wednesday November 4th.Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd in Hampton, VA 757-723-4117. www.smithbrothersfh.com