Dan Hoffman Winters, 80, died Friday, October 25, 2019. Born in Latrobe, PA, he graduated Emory Henry College in 1962. Dan operated Dan Winters Sailmakers for 40 years and was the sailing coach at Christopher Newport University for 22 years.
Dan is survived by his wife, Suzanne Mullins Winters; son, Breton Winters; daughter, Kelly LaFollette; brothers, John Winters and Tim Winters; and granddaughter, Chloe LaFollette.
At Dan's request there will be no service. The family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the CNU Sailing Foundation.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 27, 2019