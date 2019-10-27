Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Winters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan Hoffman Winters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dan Hoffman Winters Obituary
Dan Hoffman Winters, 80, died Friday, October 25, 2019. Born in Latrobe, PA, he graduated Emory Henry College in 1962. Dan operated Dan Winters Sailmakers for 40 years and was the sailing coach at Christopher Newport University for 22 years.

Dan is survived by his wife, Suzanne Mullins Winters; son, Breton Winters; daughter, Kelly LaFollette; brothers, John Winters and Tim Winters; and granddaughter, Chloe LaFollette.

At Dan's request there will be no service. The family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the CNU Sailing Foundation.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now