Dan Terry Schreck


1960 - 2020
Dan Terry Schreck Obituary
On March 24, 2020, Dan Terry Schreck "Danny", left our physical world to join his mother and father, Betty and Tom Schreck, in heaven. Danny was born February 19, 1960 in Harrisburg, PA but spent the majority of his life in Hampton, VA, where he graduated from Bethel High School. His kind heart and silly antics will be greatly missed by his siblings - Ronnie, Donnie, Cindy, and Pennie; his best friend of 49 years - Bruce Beaulieu, and his partner of 5 years - Kim Humphries, who Danny said was the love of his life. A celebration of life with be held at a future date. In honor of his love for his cats, memorial contributions may be made to The Cat Corner, Inc. at 85 Fulton Street, Hampton, VA. 23663.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
