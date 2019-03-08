Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
Dana Legette-Traylor
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Legette-Traylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Dana Legette-Traylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Dana Legette-Traylor Obituary
On early Monday morning, March 4, 2019, Dr. Dana Legette-Traylor (Dr. LT) peacefully entered into eternal rest. Dana was born January 18, 1970 to Nathaniel and Jo Legette. She was a devoted mother of two daughters, and friend to many. During most of her career, Dana taught Fashion Merchandising/Marketing and Business Management at the collegiate level in Atlanta, Georgia and most recently at Virginia State University where she was the Professor of the TAMM program. The family extends their gratitude and acknowledges with grateful appreciation the outpouring of support and love during this time. Special appreciation and recognition are extended to the entire staff of doctors, nurses and support staff who provided excellent care to Dana while she was at Retreat Doctors Hospital of Virginia. Services will be held 2:00 PM, March 10, 2019 at the funeral establishment. The interment will be private. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega Omega Service will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, March 9, 2019 at the funeral establishment. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now