On early Monday morning, March 4, 2019, Dr. Dana Legette-Traylor (Dr. LT) peacefully entered into eternal rest. Dana was born January 18, 1970 to Nathaniel and Jo Legette. She was a devoted mother of two daughters, and friend to many. During most of her career, Dana taught Fashion Merchandising/Marketing and Business Management at the collegiate level in Atlanta, Georgia and most recently at Virginia State University where she was the Professor of the TAMM program. The family extends their gratitude and acknowledges with grateful appreciation the outpouring of support and love during this time. Special appreciation and recognition are extended to the entire staff of doctors, nurses and support staff who provided excellent care to Dana while she was at Retreat Doctors Hospital of Virginia. Services will be held 2:00 PM, March 10, 2019 at the funeral establishment. The interment will be private. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega Omega Service will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, March 9, 2019 at the funeral establishment. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2019