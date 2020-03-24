|
Danalynn Phaneuf Minshew, 57, passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2020. Formally residing in Farmington, CT. Daughter of the late Lt. Col William "Bill" Phaneuf, (Retired USAF and Ohio ANG) and Donna Phaneuf of Florida. Survivors are brother, Mark Phaneuf. Sons Jeremy Lehner, Shawn and Morgan Minshew. 3 Grandchildren. Danalynn honorably served 22 years United States Air Force. Military tour includes Langley AFB, VA. The 94th Fighter Squadron. "Hat-in-the Ring Gang" Furthermore, she deployed with 94th during DESERT SHIELD and DESERT STORM. SSgt. Danalynn Minshew was a decorated Airman and a true military hero. Burial will be privately honored at Arlington National Cemetery. Contributions, instead of flowers, made to . P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS. Online condolences to the family by visiting www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 24, 2020