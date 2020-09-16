Mr. Danard Whitt Bunn, Sr. a.k.a (Big Dana), 66, of Hampton Roads, transitioned this life on Thursday, September 10th, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army with honor and distinction. He served as Union Delegate for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Hampton Chapter. His VFW organized several drives for veterans and community food drives. He also served as President of the Veterans "Oxford" House. In this capacity, Danard transported his fellow Veterans on errands to take care of their affairs the first of each month. He was a member of All Nations Church of Hampton, Virginia. He retired from the Hampton Veterans Administration after thirty-six years.



The Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Newport News, Virginia. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday 18th of September at New Hope Baptist Church, Hampton, Virginia.



