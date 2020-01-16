|
Daneen E. O'Keefe died suddenly in her home on Tuesday, January 14th, Ms. O'Keefe was a beloved teacher at Phillips Elementary. Daneen is survived by her three brothers, Richard, Paul and Carlo, their families, and her fiancé Jim. Daneen is predeceased by her loving parents, Paul and Daneen.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, January 17th, from 4:00-6:30 PM, at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. We will celebrate her life on Saturday at 2:00 PM at the Oozelfinch Brewery on Fort Monroe. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers please support a local teacher.
To read the entire obituary, please visit www.rhaydensmith.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 16, 2020