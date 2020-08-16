My name is Brian McNelis. When I saw the picture of LTC Lenz in the paper I was struck how much he looked like a childhood friend I had at Walsingham Academy. When I read about the time spent at Ft. Eustis I wondered if it was the father of "Danny Lenz". My father was also Army and spent much of his later career at Ft. Eustis. If the surviving son Daniel is my old friend, I wanted to offer my condolences and to pay my respects from a long ago childhood pal.

Brian McNelis

Friend