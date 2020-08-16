1/1
DANIEL ARNOLD LENZ
1929 - 2020
Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Arnold Lenz (U.S. Army Retired), 91, passed away of natural causes on August 9, 2020 at the York Convalescent Center surrounded by family and caregivers. He was born March 23, 1929 in Altoona, PA. After graduating from Altoona High School in 1947, he began his career in the shops of the Pennsylvania Railroad following in the footsteps of his father and uncles. He subsequently enlisted in the Pennsylvania National Guard where he served in the 28th Infantry Division and played trombone in the band. LTC Lenz transitioned to the active duty Army in 1950 and received his commission following graduation from Infantry Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, GA in 1952. He applied and was accepted to the Army Flight School at Fort Rucker, AL in 1953. Upon completion of flight school, he changed his military specialty from Infantry to the Transportation Corps. LTC Lenz was a Master Army Aviator and flight rated in 8 different rotary and fixed wing aircraft. In addition to many assignments to Army installations in the U.S., his overseas assignments included multiple tours in Europe and Korea, and one combat tour in Vietnam as the commander of the 205th Aviation Company "Geronimos." LTC Lenz retired in 1980 as the Director of the Transportation School, Fort Eustis, VA. His many awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and multiple awards of the Air Medal. LTC Lenz received his bachelor's degree from the University of Omaha, and his master's degree in higher education from the University of Tennessee. He also received an Advanced Certificate in Education from the College of William & Mary. LTC Lenz was preceded in death by his wife, Diane George and his sister Miriam (Lenz) Judd. He is survived by three children; Daniel George of Albuquerque, NM, Colonel (USA Ret) Aimee Lenz Kominiak (Colonel Lawrence Kominiak, USA Ret) of Alexandria, VA, Mark Charles of West Point, VA and four grandchildren; Katherine, Margaret, Charles, and Jordan. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home; face masks are required. The family will be able to "socially distance" visit with friends at 12 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Visitors are requested to wear smart casual attire with red, white or blue (patriotic) to celebrate his 32 years of service to our nation. Internment with full Military Honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, where he will join his wife Diane, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of your favorite charity. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Lenz Family, Our deepest condolences to you. I remember LTC Lenz as a very nice man who I knew at Fort Eustis Memorial Chapel. I remember him and your mother very fondly.
Gerry Jones, MSgt (Ret), USAF
Acquaintance
August 16, 2020
August 16, 2020
Aimee, Larry and Family,
We are sorry for your loss. We continue to keep you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Robin, Cydnee, Taylor and Ethan Gentry
Friend
August 16, 2020
Rest In Peace Uncle Dan
Love,
Polly, José, Luis, Celeste, Christelle
Paulette
Family
August 16, 2020
My name is Brian McNelis. When I saw the picture of LTC Lenz in the paper I was struck how much he looked like a childhood friend I had at Walsingham Academy. When I read about the time spent at Ft. Eustis I wondered if it was the father of "Danny Lenz". My father was also Army and spent much of his later career at Ft. Eustis. If the surviving son Daniel is my old friend, I wanted to offer my condolences and to pay my respects from a long ago childhood pal.
Brian McNelis
Brian McNelis
Friend
