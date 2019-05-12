|
Daniel Carlton Pratt, 70, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Hospice House of Williamsburg. A native of Hampton Roads and a resident of Newport News, Daniel was retired as the Superintendent of Lee Hall Waterworks for the city of Newport News after 38 years of service.Preceded in death by his parents, Doc Jasper and Catherine Pratt; brother, Larry Pratt and son, Randy Pratt, Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Shirley Pratt; children, Aaron Pratt, Elizabeth Matthews (Chris), Heather Beardslee and Michael Pratt; brother, Tommy Pratt; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren as well as many other loving relatives and dear friends.The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 13 at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning also at the funeral home. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on May 12, 2019