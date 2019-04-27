Daniel "Dave" E. Botts, 82, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Buckroe and "proud of it". Dave was preceded in death by his parents and 8 siblings. He served our country for 4 years in the US Army during the 1950's. After his discharge, he went to work for Lockwood Brothers, where he became a valued master mechanic and mentor to those that learned his trade. There he was known as "Bottsy" by his co-workers. After a very successful and long career, he retired from Lockwood in 2017. During his early years, he loved to fish, especially during cobia season. Later, he acquired a love for cigars. Survivors include; his devoted wife of 64 years, Doris, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 1-2PM at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, with the service directly after at 2PM. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. Following the interment, a remembrance gathering of friends and family will be held at a family home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the in remembrance of Dave Botts. Friends are encouraged to visit rhaydensmith.com to share memories and condolences with the family. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary