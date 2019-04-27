Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
For more information about
Daniel Botts
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
View Map
Service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Botts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel E. Botts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel E. Botts Obituary
Daniel "Dave" E. Botts, 82, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Buckroe and "proud of it". Dave was preceded in death by his parents and 8 siblings. He served our country for 4 years in the US Army during the 1950's. After his discharge, he went to work for Lockwood Brothers, where he became a valued master mechanic and mentor to those that learned his trade. There he was known as "Bottsy" by his co-workers. After a very successful and long career, he retired from Lockwood in 2017. During his early years, he loved to fish, especially during cobia season. Later, he acquired a love for cigars. Survivors include; his devoted wife of 64 years, Doris, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 1-2PM at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, with the service directly after at 2PM. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. Following the interment, a remembrance gathering of friends and family will be held at a family home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the in remembrance of Dave Botts. Friends are encouraged to visit rhaydensmith.com to share memories and condolences with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now