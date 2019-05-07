Daniel "Danny" Harper Hampton, VA ~ It is with great sadness that the family of Danny Harper announces his passing, on Friday May 3, 2019, at the age of 69. Born in Hampton, VA, on June 30, 1949. Danny was a resident of Hampton, Virginia, where he retired from Hampton Parks and Recreation. He also was the owner of Aqua Pura in Buckroe. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Sourbeer. He is survived by his loving significant other of 30 years, Brenda Moore, his godson, Trayvon Johnson, his stepson, Shawn, his granddaughter, Hannah, who called him "Gran-Danny," his siblings, Julie, Robert, Peter, Margaret, and Angela, and many other family members and friends that loved him greatly. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12pm at Gosnold's Hope Park in Hampton, at the Oak Shelter. Published in Daily Press on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary