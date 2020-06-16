DANIEL GENE BAIZE
Daniel Gene Baize, 53, passed away on June 10, 2020. He worked as an Aeronautics Research Directorate Lead Systems Engineer at NASA LaRC for over 30 years.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Wanda Baize. He is survived by his wife, Eva; children, Brent, Rachel, Brandon and Victoria; his brother, David, and wife, Mele; nephew, Brandon and niece, Megan.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Weymouth Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Rose G. Amaro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to the American Transplant Foundation, 600 17th Street Suite 2515 S Denver, CO 80202 or the American Liver Foundation National Office, 39 Broadway Suite 2700, New Way Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home, 12746 Nettles Drive, Newport News, VA 23606. Masks are required before entering the building.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
12:30 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
JUN
18
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
