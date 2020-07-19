Daniel H. Jackson, 74, passed away on July 12, 2020. A native of Shelby, NC, he retired after 27 years in the United States Air Force and 15 years with the U.S. Postal Service. During his Air Force journey, he enjoyed 17 years in Japan, earning numerous Air Force Meritorious Service and Air Force medals. After retiring, he enjoyed fishing and watching his grandchildren mature. He was a proud life member of VFW Post 3219, Phoebus. Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Reiko; his daughter, Lisa Ann, grandsons, Alex, Nicholas, Bradley; and great-granddaughter, Leila. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Scott. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666.