Dear Daniel, Pam, and all of Dan’s family,

We were so saddened to hear that Dan had passed. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you all. He was such a kind gentleman, and his Bellamy UM Church friends have missed him since his illness began. May the words from The Prophet comfort you. ..

...For life and death are one, even as the river and the sea are one....

...And what is it to cease breathing, but to free the breath from its restless tides, that it may rise and expand and seek God unencumbered?

Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing.

And when you have reached the mountain top, then you shall begin to climb.

And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance.

God be with you,comfort each of you, and give you peace.

God bless,

Marsha & Bruce West



