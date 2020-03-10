|
Daniel Irvin Putzulu, Age 73, of White Post, VA, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Dan was born in Buckhannon, WV, the son of Luke and Eulalia Putzulu. He graduated from Virginia Tech in 1969 with a BS in Physics and from George Washington University in 1978 with an MBA. He enjoyed a career working with NASA for over 20 years and another 20 years with other private companies. He was a member of Macedonia UMC in White Post, VA as well as Crossroads UMC in Ashburn, VA.
Dan is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Sue; mother, Eulalia; daughters, Shantil (Tim) and Francine; grandsons, Jake and Ryan; and siblings, Linda, Teri, and Jeff.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Appalachian Trail Club.
Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com .
Family services to be held in NC.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2020