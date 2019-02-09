Daniel James Brooks, 63, Newport News, VADan passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2019 from complications of pneumonia. He was born in Winchester, MA on October 17, 1955. He was the son of Mary S. Brooks and the late Charles A. Brooks. He was raised in Westport, CT.Dan married Marlene Duchesneau in 1979. They lived in Rochester, NH with their children, Renda and Andrew.Dan always enjoyed helping people. He was a member of the NH Jaycees and was voted "Outstanding Young Man of America" in 1985. He was a co-founder of the We Care Packers in NH.Dan earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business from McIntosh College. He worked for the City of Rochester, Eastern Propane, Cabletron and the Visa Center while living in NH. In 2009 he moved to VA to aid in the care of his aging mother. He worked at HEA Living until retirement. He still continued keeping busy, helping friends.Dan loved being a Grampa most of all. He enjoyed his road trips to NH and CO to make sure he spent time with his children and grandchildren.Dan is predeceased by his father Charles A. Brooks and is survived by his mother, Mary S. Brooks; his daughter, Renda Cate and husband Seth and their children Noah, Hallia, Gabriel, Emma and Christopher; his son, Andrew Brooks and children Annikah, Gavin, Audrey and Abigail; life-long friend Michael Rueckert and Marlene Brooks; sister Martha Brooks and husband Thomas Donaher; brother Charles Brooks; sister Susan Hart-Wagner and husband John Wagner; brother Robert Brooks; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 2-3pm at the Peninsula Funeral Home in Newport News. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Disabled Americans Veterans Charity. www.dav.org or DAV, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.A memorial service will also be held in Rochester, NH at a later date. Published in Daily Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary