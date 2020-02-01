|
Dr. Daniel Mark Babcock, 69, beloved husband, father and grandfather, left this earthly world on December 29, 2019. A devotee of classic rock, sports cars and Steve Martin movies, Mark died peacefully at his home in Yorktown, VA with his wife by his side after a courageous battle with ALS that may have taken his body, but not his mind and spirit.
Mark was born on January 29, 1950 in the Chicago suburbs. He grew up in Colorado and Georgia and attended Brown University. After graduation, he made his way to the Medical College of Georgia for dental school, where he embarked upon a life committed to giving people the gift of a beautiful smile. He started his orthodontic practice in Denbigh in 1978 and continued to practice for 41 years. With the help of his alter ego, "Dr. Kroc," Mark helped boost the confidence and self-esteem of countless patients by composing beautiful smiles across the Tidewater area in a fun, fear-free environment.
He married the love of his life, Pearl in 1982, and together, raised a beautiful family of which he was most proud. He never missed an opportunity to remind everyone how beautiful Pearl was, and how lucky he was to have found her. Together, they traveled the world and led a life full of adventure and discovery. They visited over 50 countries on all 7 continents, embracing and absorbing the culture and spirit of the locals along the way. Some of his favorite places were Mongolia and Vietnam.
Mark was an expert skier and loved sharing his passion for the sport with his friends and family. Mark was also drawn to the peace and tranquility of the water. He learned to sail at a young age and owned sailboats for much of his life. For the last 10 years, Mark dedicated a great deal of time to tending to and maintaining the home he shared with Pearl. The house, located on Chisman Creek in Yorktown, became a beautiful and peaceful refuge for humans, birds and wildlife alike. He and Pearl hosted countless family celebrations at their home, complete with crabbing, fishing, boat rides, paddle-boarding, canoeing and endless food and fun. Even amidst all the craziness of a chaotic family gathering, there was not a sunset, osprey or purple martin that went unnoticed or unappreciated on Mark's watch.
Despite his extensive academic accomplishments, Mark never stopped being a student of the world. He played bass guitar in high school, and he carried his love of all genres of music through his life. A voracious reader with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, Mark constantly found new hobbies and learned new skills. He was a self-taught beekeeper, carpenter and chicken and oyster farmer. He was an old school computer programmer who fully embraced the power of DOS. Mark loved to share what he learned and would often clip articles from magazines and newspapers and mail them to family members to ensure they didn't miss out on a learning opportunity.
While a Geology major at Brown, Mark wrote a thesis on water as a scarcity – which prompted him to become an environmental conservationist. Mark was known to reuse and repurpose anything and everything he could get his hands on. It has been said that "One man's trash was Mark Babcock's treasure." His ingenuity was unmatched, and finding unexpected uses out of household items brought him great joy.
Mark leaves behind a loving family in his wife of 37 years, Pearl; his daughter Angela and her husband Steve (Roanoke, VA); his son Brandon (Abingdon, VA) and his daughter Ashley and her husband Ronnie (Smyrna, GA), and grandchildren Kelsey, Ryan and Windsor. He was a lovable, quirky and unique guy who was always quintessentially and unapologetically himself. He will be deeply missed.
A private service will be held in April. In lieu of flowers, Mark would ask that you reuse or repurpose an item currently in your trash bin. And don't forget to show off that beautiful smile.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 1, 2020