Daniel McAllister Dix
Daniel McAllister Dix, age 46 of Gloucester Point, died May 9, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident. Daniel was a 1991 graduate of Gloucester High School and a Washington Redskins Football fan. He is survived by his parents, Samuel and Gayle McAllister Dix, brother, Christopher, niece, Samantha, a host of Uncles, Aunts, Cousins as well as numerous friends. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a graveside service will be held in West End Cemetery, Wytheville, Virginia. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Hogg Funeral Home, and due to the pandemic, guidance will be addressed. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Shop with a Cop, 7502 Justice Drive, Gloucester, Virginia 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home
