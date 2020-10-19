Daniel Ray Jenkins, 39, of King William, VA, went to be with his Lord on October 16, 2020 after a long battle with esophageal cancer. Daniel was a member of Jerusalem Christian Church, a dedicated employee of Dominion Energy, and a very caring and loving family man.
Daniel was preceded in death by his mother Beverley Jenkins. He is survived by his wife of 8 years Jessica Jenkins; three daughters Caitlyn, Sophia and Gabriella; his father William Jenkins, Jr.; a sister Lisa Jenkins; a niece Skylar Cottee; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and his special feline friend "Missy II."
There will be a graveside funeral service 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 20th at Jerusalem Christian Church Cemetery, 1902 Powhatan Trail, King William, VA 23086. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA 23181.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
.