Daniel Ray Jenkins
Daniel Ray Jenkins, 39, of King William, VA, went to be with his Lord on October 16, 2020 after a long battle with esophageal cancer. Daniel was a member of Jerusalem Christian Church, a dedicated employee of Dominion Energy, and a very caring and loving family man.

Daniel was preceded in death by his mother Beverley Jenkins. He is survived by his wife of 8 years Jessica Jenkins; three daughters Caitlyn, Sophia and Gabriella; his father William Jenkins, Jr.; a sister Lisa Jenkins; a niece Skylar Cottee; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and his special feline friend "Missy II."

There will be a graveside funeral service 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 20th at Jerusalem Christian Church Cemetery, 1902 Powhatan Trail, King William, VA 23086. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA 23181.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 19, 2020.
