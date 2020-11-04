Daniel Sean Page, passed away at home on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was born March 6, 1971 in Virginia. He was a proud father, who loved playing guitar and fishing with his daughter, Peyton Elizabeth Page.
He was a graduate of Bath High School in North Carolina and worked hard for TWF Construction in his later years. Despite his demons, Danny always remained a kind-hearted man. No memorials have been planned at this time.
The family would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts, words, and prayers during this time. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com