DANIEL STEPHEN SHIELDS
1967 - 2020
Gloucester, Va. - Daniel Stephen Shields was born December 8, 1967 in Staunton, VA to Patsy Anderson Shields of Lynchburg, VA and the late Donald Richard Shields of Troy, NY. He passed away Saturday

July 25, 2020 in Gloucester, VA at the age of 52. He was raised in Dandy, Virginia. He graduated from York High School then served in the U. S. Navy from 1989-1999. Danny is survived by his wife Michelle Shields, daughters Melinda Ann Ammons, Ellie Anne, Dawn Leigh, and Alyssa Renee Shields, 4 grandchildren, his mother Patsy Anderson Shields, brothers James Edward, Michael Kevin, Mark Thomas, John Joseph, David Archer Shields, a sister Laura Leigh Godwin, 4 nephews and a niece.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday August 13, 2020 in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Suffolk, Va. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
August 8, 2020
Very sad to hear of Danny’s passing. I grew up going to our family’s cabin on Dandy View Lane, and always enjoyed spending time with Danny and his sister Laura - usually on the beach or fishing on the pier. I will always have the fondest memories of the entire Shields family. My sincere condolences.
Anna Gallo
Acquaintance
