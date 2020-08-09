Gloucester, Va. - Daniel Stephen Shields was born December 8, 1967 in Staunton, VA to Patsy Anderson Shields of Lynchburg, VA and the late Donald Richard Shields of Troy, NY. He passed away Saturday



July 25, 2020 in Gloucester, VA at the age of 52. He was raised in Dandy, Virginia. He graduated from York High School then served in the U. S. Navy from 1989-1999. Danny is survived by his wife Michelle Shields, daughters Melinda Ann Ammons, Ellie Anne, Dawn Leigh, and Alyssa Renee Shields, 4 grandchildren, his mother Patsy Anderson Shields, brothers James Edward, Michael Kevin, Mark Thomas, John Joseph, David Archer Shields, a sister Laura Leigh Godwin, 4 nephews and a niece.



A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday August 13, 2020 in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Suffolk, Va. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.



