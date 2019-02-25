Home

Daniel W. Lange

Daniel W. Lange Obituary
Daniel W. Lange, Jackson, MI, formerly of Poquoson, VA, passed away at home on February 22, 2019. He was born November 27, 1950, in Jackson, the son of Robert & Jeanne (Binder) Lange. Dan joined the US Air Force in 1974. He retired in 1997 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He continued to work with the Air Force as a civilian contractor until 2014.Dan is survived by his wife Judy (Halsey) Lange; their son Jonathan Lange (Justin Walker) of San Diego, CA; brothers Bruce Lange of Jackson and Steven (Linda) Lange of Southport, NC; sister Stacy Lange of Jackson; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Paralyzed Veterans of America or the ALS Association would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 25, 2019
