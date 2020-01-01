|
Danny E. Ferguson 75, of Hampton, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Dan retired from Civil Service post engineering at Fort Eustis and later worked at McDonald Garden Center, Hampton. He was a 1963 graduate of Hampton High School and member of Calvary Assembly of God.
Dan is survived by his wife, Jan; daughter, Shawn Jones; son, Keith Ferguson; and grandsons, Parker and Reid Jones.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 pm, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Calvary Assembly of God, 1380 N. Mallory St, Hampton. The family will receive friends at church prior to the service from 12-1 pm. A private interment will follow the service.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 1, 2020