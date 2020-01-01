Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Calvary Assembly of God
1380 N. Mallory St
Hampton, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Calvary Assembly of God
1380 N. Mallory St
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Ferguson
Danny E. Ferguson

Danny E. Ferguson Obituary
Danny E. Ferguson 75, of Hampton, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Dan retired from Civil Service post engineering at Fort Eustis and later worked at McDonald Garden Center, Hampton. He was a 1963 graduate of Hampton High School and member of Calvary Assembly of God.

Dan is survived by his wife, Jan; daughter, Shawn Jones; son, Keith Ferguson; and grandsons, Parker and Reid Jones.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 pm, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Calvary Assembly of God, 1380 N. Mallory St, Hampton. The family will receive friends at church prior to the service from 12-1 pm. A private interment will follow the service.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 1, 2020
