Danny Lee Finley, 69, of Gloucester, passed away on May 16, 2019 after a prolonged battle with COPD. He was born in Martinsville, VA on April 22, 1950 to the late Earl Eugene and Edna Finley. Danny retired from Hampton Roads Sanitation District after 34 years of service. He was an avid fisherman, NASCAR fan, and Harley enthusiast. He was also a great mechanic who loved repairing just about anything with a motor.Danny is survived by his daughter, Rachel Ipock and her husband Jason; grandson Dylan Ipock; brother Earl Eugene Finley Jr. and wife Virginia; nephews Eddie, Brian and Chris and his dear friend and companion, Tammy Jenkins. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home located on Harpersville Rd. The family will receive friends immediately following the service until 4 PM. Danny was proud to serve in the USMC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Semper Fi Fund at www.semperfifund.org. Published in Daily Press on May 19, 2019