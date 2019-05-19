Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Finley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Lee Finley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Danny Lee Finley Obituary
Danny Lee Finley, 69, of Gloucester, passed away on May 16, 2019 after a prolonged battle with COPD. He was born in Martinsville, VA on April 22, 1950 to the late Earl Eugene and Edna Finley. Danny retired from Hampton Roads Sanitation District after 34 years of service. He was an avid fisherman, NASCAR fan, and Harley enthusiast. He was also a great mechanic who loved repairing just about anything with a motor.Danny is survived by his daughter, Rachel Ipock and her husband Jason; grandson Dylan Ipock; brother Earl Eugene Finley Jr. and wife Virginia; nephews Eddie, Brian and Chris and his dear friend and companion, Tammy Jenkins. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home located on Harpersville Rd. The family will receive friends immediately following the service until 4 PM. Danny was proud to serve in the USMC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Semper Fi Fund at www.semperfifund.org.Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com
Published in Daily Press on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now