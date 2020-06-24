Danny Wayne Mills, Sr. 84, of Williamsburg, VA died peacefully on Father's Day June 21, 2020. He was born on October 18, 1935 in Kimball West Virginia to Effie and Lawrence Mills.
Danny cherished his family and friends, and was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. His favorite times were spent with his grandkids who adored their Grandpa. Danny was extremely proud of each of his grandchildren, and always encouraged their aspirations and reveled in their accomplishments. Danny loved to spend his time off relaxing on the water fishing and skiing. He participated in many sports, and was an avid golfer. In addition, his hobbies included hunting, playing pool and bowling.
At 18 years of age Danny enlisted in the Air Force. In 1959, he married his high school sweetheart Doris. They shared 60 wonderful years together. Danny's civilian career began in Williamsburg with Dow Chemical then retiring from Anheuser Busch after 23 years of dedicated service. Danny was also a member of the Williamsburg United Methodist Church, along with his wife Doris.
Danny is survived by his wife, Doris; his children, Danny Wayne Mills, Jr (Laura Lane) Danna Poynter (Robert), Darin Mills (Margaret); granddaughters Emily Poynter, Jessie & Alex Mills, Morgan Mills and grandson Cullen Poynter; and his two sisters, Sandra Toler and Judith Huff. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Marion Randolph Mills and Terry Wendell Mills.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 26th from 12pm-2pm at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg, where a service will take place on Saturday, June 27th at 12pm. Due to Covid-19 precautions, there will be limited seating available. Following at 3pm, Danny Wayne Mills, Sr. will be laid to rest with full military honors as an Air Force Veteran at Peninsula Memorial Park Cemetery in Newport News, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Danny cherished his family and friends, and was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. His favorite times were spent with his grandkids who adored their Grandpa. Danny was extremely proud of each of his grandchildren, and always encouraged their aspirations and reveled in their accomplishments. Danny loved to spend his time off relaxing on the water fishing and skiing. He participated in many sports, and was an avid golfer. In addition, his hobbies included hunting, playing pool and bowling.
At 18 years of age Danny enlisted in the Air Force. In 1959, he married his high school sweetheart Doris. They shared 60 wonderful years together. Danny's civilian career began in Williamsburg with Dow Chemical then retiring from Anheuser Busch after 23 years of dedicated service. Danny was also a member of the Williamsburg United Methodist Church, along with his wife Doris.
Danny is survived by his wife, Doris; his children, Danny Wayne Mills, Jr (Laura Lane) Danna Poynter (Robert), Darin Mills (Margaret); granddaughters Emily Poynter, Jessie & Alex Mills, Morgan Mills and grandson Cullen Poynter; and his two sisters, Sandra Toler and Judith Huff. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Marion Randolph Mills and Terry Wendell Mills.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 26th from 12pm-2pm at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg, where a service will take place on Saturday, June 27th at 12pm. Due to Covid-19 precautions, there will be limited seating available. Following at 3pm, Danny Wayne Mills, Sr. will be laid to rest with full military honors as an Air Force Veteran at Peninsula Memorial Park Cemetery in Newport News, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 24, 2020.