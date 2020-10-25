1/1
Darcey Gray Bird
Darcey Gray Bird died peacefully at home in Poquoson surrounded by those she loved. She is survived by her beloved husband James Lee Bird, her son James Frederic Bird of Brooklyn New York, her daughter Connor Jayne Bird of Seattle Washington, her mother Phyllis Gray, and two brothers, Charles Gray, and his wife Wendy, of Williamsburg Virginia and Gary Gray of Hampton Virginia, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She graduated from and earned two post graduate degrees from the University of Virginia. She was Licensed as a Professional Counselor in Virginia. In addition to her career in counseling, she and her husband owned and operated MicroHelp, Inc., a computer company, for over 3 decades. She was an active volunteer in her community.

Pending Covid, there are hopes for a Celebration of Life in the future. In lieu of flowers and/or donations, Darcey asks that each of you smile at someone today, and maybe tomorrow too. Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson, VA. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 22, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences. You are in our thoughts and prayers, Jim.
~Tom and Tammi Bucklin
Tammi Bucklin
Friend
