Darcey Gray Bird died peacefully at home in Poquoson surrounded by those she loved. She is survived by her beloved husband James Lee Bird, her son James Frederic Bird of Brooklyn New York, her daughter Connor Jayne Bird of Seattle Washington, her mother Phyllis Gray, and two brothers, Charles Gray, and his wife Wendy, of Williamsburg Virginia and Gary Gray of Hampton Virginia, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She graduated from and earned two post graduate degrees from the University of Virginia. She was Licensed as a Professional Counselor in Virginia. In addition to her career in counseling, she and her husband owned and operated MicroHelp, Inc., a computer company, for over 3 decades. She was an active volunteer in her community.
Pending Covid, there are hopes for a Celebration of Life in the future. In lieu of flowers and/or donations, Darcey asks that each of you smile at someone today, and maybe tomorrow too. Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson, VA. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com