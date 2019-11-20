|
|
GALLIMORE, DARIUS GEORGE, 89, late of 124 Tarleton Bivouac, Williamsburg, VA died on November 5, 2019 in Apex, North Carolina. He leaves to mourn two daughters, Judith Scott (Desmond), Olive Hoilett (Errol), eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, 2 sisters, and a host of other relatives, and friends. Thanksgiving service will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home Chapel, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA on Monday, November 25, 2019. Viewing will be at 10:00 AM with service following at 11:00 AM. Interment in the Williamsburg Memorial Park following the service.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 20, 2019