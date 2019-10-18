|
|
Darleene Delores Christiansen, 76, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Born in Pensacola, FL, she has been a resident of Hampton for over 41 years.
Delores was a member of Providence Free Will Baptist Church; and Secretary and President of the Non-Commissioned Officers Wives Club at Langley Air Force Base in 2004. In conjunction with the Northampton Community Center, she launched the Art Zone space for seniors and others to paint.
Surviving are her husband Ronald; children, David and Kristie; brothers, Alan, Glen and Michael Miller; grandchildren, Cole, Paige and Sarah Christiansen and Hailey Lanford.
A service to celebrate Delores' life will be held 5:00 PM Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Providence Free Will Baptist Church. The family wishes expression of sympathy to take the form of contributions to the .
Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremations Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070. Please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com for the extended obituary.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 18, 2019